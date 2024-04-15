Increase in dog attacks at Peterborough beauty spot leads to Wonky the sheep being put to sleep

Wonky the sheep, who had to be put down after a dog attack

Dog owners are being warned to keep animals away from certain areas of a popular Peterborough beauty spot following an increase in attacks on sheep from pets.

Wonky, a popular sheep at Barnack Holes National Nature Reserve had to be put to sleep following the latest attack – the third she had fallen victim to.

Natural England, who manage the site, maintains a flock of around 120 rare breed sheep, mostly Shetland and Hebridean breeds, which are used to graze several nature reserves in the Peterborough/Stamford area.

A spokesperson for Natural England said there has been an increase in attacks on livestock in recent years – and urged people to follow signs and keep dogs away from animals. Gates have now been locked to keep dogs out.

The spokesperson said: “While most dog owners observe the large signs telling them that dogs are not allowed in the sheep area, we have seen a considerable increase in the number of dogs on the site since lockdown. As a result, we have seen an increase in sheep worrying and attacks on our sheep.

"It is increasingly common for us to have to put down injured sheep because of these attacks. The victim of this latest attack was well known locally. Wonky, or Necky, as she was sometimes known, was a black and white Shetland sheep, friendly and inquisitive, she often approached visitors and children to say hello.

"Wonky gained her name from a dog attack, whilst she was still young. The dog caused significant injuries which resulted in a kink in her neck. Several years later another dog attack resulted in near fatal injuries but thankfully she did make a full recovery. Sadly, this latest dog attack resulted in puncture wounds to her throat and chest and we had no option but to put her down, much to the dismay of staff and visitors alike.