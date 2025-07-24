"I am begging, if you know something, please report it:" Mum's plea for information on missing son believed to have been murdered
The mother of Maris Ile, 54, has made a public appeal for information to help find out what happened to her son after he was last seen in November 2024.
Maris, a Latvian national, was living in King’s Lynn, Norfolk and was in regular contact with his family in Latvia.
In March, Norfolk Police launched a no-body murder investigation as enquiries led them to believe that Maris has come to harm.
Four men and a woman were arrested at addresses in King's Lynn, Norwich and Peterborough on suspicion of murder in connection with Maris' disappearance.
Mum Galina said: "I am begging, if you know something, if you’ve seen Maris please report it to police.
"This is very important to me. If he is no longer alive, then I would like the police to find his body, so he can be cremated and brought back home to Latvia so he could rest on Latvian soil.
"So that he could be buried with his father in the cemetery.
"I would be very grateful if you provide any information to police who are searching for him."
All five arrested people remain on police bail until 11 September 2025.