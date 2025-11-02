Cambridgeshire and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has spoken from Huntingdon Railway Station on Sunday morning (November 2) following the tragic multiple stabbing.

Emergency service presence remains high at the station, the scene where an LNER train heading into London made an emergency stop on Saturday evening.

Ten people were rushed from the train to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, nine with life-threatening injuries. A further person took themselves to hospital that evening. Four of those nine have since been discharged but two remain fighting for their lives.

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder. A 32-year-old black man and a 35-year-old of Caribbean descent. Both are British nationals born in the country.

The incident has been ruled out as a terror attack.

Mr Bristow was in Huntingdon on Sunday morning and was present for the press conference delivered by British Transport Police Superintendent John Lovelace.

Giving his own reaction, Mr Bristow said: “It was truly a horrific incident. The first thing I do is pay tribute to all of the emergency services, Cambridgeshire Constabulary, British Transport Police and all those involved in the relief effort last night. Also, the train crew too.

“It has been a horrible experience for them but they had the foresight to move onto the slower line and were able to stop at Huntingdon and get the emergency service to people.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those people affected by the incident.

“It is obviously good news that there are no longer nine people in a life-threatening condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loves ones of the two individuals who remain in a life-threatening condition.

“The train was travelling through Cambridgeshire. It wasn’t scheduled to stop here in Huntingdon. It only did because of this incident, although it did stop at Peterborough and this is something that we need to be aware of. It was travelling from Doncaster to London so there will be people all over the county impacted by this incident and our thoughts are with them.”