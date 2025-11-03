The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has made a statement on the mass stabbing on an LNER train shortly after it left Peterborough Railway Station on Saturday evening (November 1).

The Home Secretary addressed the House of Commons for the first time since the weekend incident and issued the following statement.

Addressing the House of Commons, Shabana Mahmood MP said: “I am sure I speak for everyone in this house today when I say that my thoughts are first and foremost with the victims, their family and their friends and all those who experiences this terrifying attack.

"My deepest thanks go to the emergency Services. The British Transport Police, Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

“The speed of their response as well as their skill and professionalism were exemplary. I would also like to pay tribute to the breathtaking bravery of those on the train itself, including the heroic acts of the passengers and train crew, who intercepted the attacker.

“I would like to draw particular attention to one member of the onboard crew who ran towards danger, confronting the attacker for a sustained period of time and stopped his advance through the train. He put himself in harms way, suffered grievous injuries as a result and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“On Saturday, he went to work to do his job. Today he is a hero and forever will be. There is now a live investigation into what happened on Saturday night and the en]vents that led up to it. I am therefore limited in what I can say today without putting successful prosecution at risk and I am sure that all here agree that there must be one priority right now. That is brining the person who committed this horrific crime to justice.

“I will share what facts I can, at 7:42pm on Saturday evening, Police were contacted about an incident on a train travelling from Doncaster to London. There were reports of several stabbings onboard. The quick thinking of the driver saw the train diverted to Huntingdon station and within eight minutes of the first 999 call, police had boarded the train and brought the attack to an end.

“Ten people were taken to hospital by the ambulance services, eight of whom had life-threatening injuries. A further individual later self-presented at the hospital. Three people have been discharged while eight remain in hospital.

“I know that everyone in this house wishes them the swiftest and fullest recoveries possible. I would like to thank the staff at Cambridge University Hospital for their life-saving care.

“I can confirm that, as we reported over the weekend, that Operation Plato- the national police identifier for a terrorist attack was declared, however, it was rescinded once the incident has been contained.

“The British Transport Police remain the lead force in this investigation. They stated yesterday that while counter terrorism policing were initially involved, they have found nothing to suggest that this was a terrorist incident.

“At the scene, the police made two arrests, since then one man has been released, who we now know was not involved. As of this morning, one Anthony Williams has been charged. In relation to the events in Huntingdon, he has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a knife and one of actual bodily harm.

“He has also been charged to a further count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in relation to events on a Docklands Light Railway train in the early hours of Saturday morning at London’s Pontoon dock. Cambridgeshire Police have reported in the last few hours, additional earlier sightings and possible further offences.

“As is standard practice in these cases, they have now referred themselves to the Independent Offices of Police Conduct, the IPOC, for independent handling of their handling of these reports.

“For now there is little I can say about this man and his past beyond confirming that he is a British national and was born in this country. He was not known to the security services, counter terrorism policing or prevent.

“I know that house and the public will have many unanswered questions today about who this attacker was and the events that led up to this attack. Those questions will be answered but it will take time. The police and prosecutors must be allowed to do their work.

“Since Saturday’s attack, British Transport Police have increased their presence as key points on the transport network. Though it should be noted that their operational assessment of the risk posed on our trains has not changed as this was an isolated attack.

“It was also a knife crime and this government is committed to halving knife crime in a decade and progress has been made this year. We have taken 60,00 knives off of our streets, banned zombie knives and ninja swords and seen a 5% fall in all knife crimes, including an 18% reduction in homicides by knife.

“I know that ideas have already been suggested about how policing should change in response to this event. Once the facts are known, we must examine what more might have been done to stop this horrific attack from ever occurring and whether there are measures we must now take to ensure we are better prepared to protect the public on our streets and on our trains. That must be done when all of the facts are available to us.

“The thoughts of the whole house are with today with those victims of this horrific crime, their families and their friends and all affected with what happened on Saturday night. The sickening act of the man who committed this crime was the very worst of humanity but the action of those who responded, who ran towards danger to save the lives of people they did not know was the very best of us. I know we all share in paying tribute to their extraordinary bravery today.”