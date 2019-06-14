Huntingdon man jailed for cannabis factory in multi-million pound mansion

A man who was caught growing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis inside a room at a multi-million pound mansion has been jailed for more than a year.

Officers arrested Nebi Tahiraj, 35, during a raid at his flat in Gaynes Hall, Perry, near Huntingdon, after they had received numerous reports of a strong smell of cannabis coming from the property.

Gaynes Hall

Inside they found more than 200 plants at varying stages of growth, growing equipment and two large bags of cannabis ready to be sold.

In total, officers seized more than £250,000 worth of cannabis and £711 in cash.

While in handcuffs Tahiraj claimed he was being exploited and kept at the flat against his will, however, further investigations by the force and the National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed he had been willingly involved.

Tahiraj was jailed for 13 months at Cambridge Crown Court today (14 June) after pleading guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis. The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs as well as forfeiture of the cash.

the drugs

PC Josh Ives said: “Tahiraj was growing a substantial amount of cannabis but thanks to information from the public it will never reach the streets.

“This result demonstrates how vital information from the public is in our ongoing efforts to tackle drugs. I’d encourage anybody who suspects illegal drug activity in their area to report it to us.”

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.