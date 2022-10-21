An investigation has been launched after a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Peterborough.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s is believed to have fallen into the road in Paston Ridings before being hit.

The man in his 30s was walking along a footpath in Paston Ridings at just after 8.30pm on October 20 when he fell into the road.

Hallfields Lane, Paston Ridings.

A car, believed to be a Renault Megane, then turned right out of Hallfields Lane, onto Paston Ridings, before colliding with the man.

The driver failed to stop at the scene.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save the man.

DI Garry Webb, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident where a man in his 30s has lost his life and we are doing all we can to investigate, but we need the public’s help.

“We are appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a dark Renault Megane to get in touch.”