Shoplifting is continuing to increase in Peterborough, with nearly 2,000 offences recorded in the past year.

In the 12 months up to the end of September last year, there were 1,981 shoplifting offences in the city – an increase of 39 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics today.

Across the East of England, the increase is 26 per cent, while in Cambridgeshire it is 47 per cent.

Cambridgeshire Police have been focussing on tackling the issue, as shoplifting offences have been rising in the city for several months now.

"Theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse”

Retail union USDAW has called for more action on the issue.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw General Secretary said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shopworkers.

"Having to deal with repeated and persistent shoplifters can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear and in some cases physical harm to retail workers. This 26% increase in shoplifting across the East of England is further evidence that we are facing an epidemic of retail crime, which is hugely concerning.

“Our members have reported that they are often faced with hardened career criminals in the stores and we know that retail workers are much more likely to be abused by those who are stealing to sell goods on. Our latest survey results show that two-thirds of retail workers suffered abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence. Theft from shops and armed robbery were triggers for 60% of these incidents.”

Police operation launched to identify worst offenders

At the beginning of December, Cambridgeshire Police launched Operation Interstellar, to identify some of the most prolific offenders in the city, and has seen dozens of arrests over the past two months.

Chief Inspector Oliver Warsop said: “Tackling shoplifting is a focus for officers across Peterborough. We the crime can have a huge impact on those involved in the business community as well as local residents.

“At the end of last year we saw the introduction of an additional police officer, who was appointed specifically to support local businesses.

“Funded by Peterborough’s Business Improvement District (BID) members, which is made up of more than 400 businesses and organisations across the city centre, the position is an additional role within neighbourhood policing in Peterborough.

“This post enhances the work of this team, increasing visibility in the city centre area, working with the BID, partners and retailers to look at longer term problem solving to address a range of issues such as retail theft and antisocial behaviour.”

City also sees rise in violence and burglary

Along with a rise in shoplifting, there was an overall rise in all crime recorded in the city by three per cent. There were 24,283 crimes recorded during the year.

There was a 17 per cent rise in domestic burglaries, and a three per cent rise in violent crimes.