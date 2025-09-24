Human remains found in field near March confirmed to belong to missing woman Julie Buckley

By Gemma Gadd
Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:40 BST
Human remains discovered in a field near March last week have been confirmed to belong to Julie Buckley - following a post-mortem examination.

Officers from the major crime unit launched a murder investigation earlier this year after 55 year-old Julie failed to turn up to appointments.

Karl Hutchings, 48, admitted to her murder at Cambridge Crown Court last week. He is due in court on 24 October for a preliminary hearing.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Stott said: “Julie’s family have been made aware of the post-mortem results, which were inconclusive on the cause of death, and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Julie Buckleyplaceholder image
Julie Buckley

"Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph on Friday, the remains were discovered in a field off Blue Lane, Wimblington.

Detectives investigating the murder received information from Mr Hutchings defence team about a potential burial site in the area, and following searches, found the remains.

