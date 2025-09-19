Human remains found in field by detectives investigating the murder of a Wisbech woman

Human remains have been discovered in a field by detectives investigating the murder of a Wisbech woman.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the remains were found on land off Blue Lane, in Wimblington.

The discovery came after detectives investigating the murder of Julie Buckley received information from Karl Hutchings’ defence team about a potential burial site in the area and following searches found remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say that Julie’s family have been made aware of the discovery.

Julie Buckley

A police spokesperson said that a post-mortem will take place next week.

A scene is likely to remain in place for the next week.

Earlier this week Karl Hutchings (48) of The Hill in Christchurch pleaded guilty to Julie’s murder.

He is next due in court on October 24.

Detective Chief Insp Richard Stott said: “Julie’s family have been made aware of this significant update and are being supported by specially trained officers.”