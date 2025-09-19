Human remains found in field by detectives investigating the murder of a Wisbech woman

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 19th Sep 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 13:50 BST
Human remains have been discovered in a field by detectives investigating the murder of a Wisbech woman.

Police say the remains were found on land off Blue Lane, in Wimblington.

Most Popular

The discovery came after detectives investigating the murder of Julie Buckley received information from Karl Hutchings’ defence team about a potential burial site in the area and following searches found remains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say that Julie’s family have been made aware of the discovery.

Julie Buckleyplaceholder image
Julie Buckley

A police spokesperson said that a post-mortem will take place next week.

placeholder image
Read More
Man admits murder of a Wisbech woman whose body has still to be discovered

A scene is likely to remain in place for the next week.

Earlier this week Karl Hutchings (48) of The Hill in Christchurch pleaded guilty to Julie’s murder.

He is next due in court on October 24.

Detective Chief Insp Richard Stott said: “Julie’s family have been made aware of this significant update and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice