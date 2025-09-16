Man admits murder of a Wisbech woman whose body has still to be discovered

Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:39 BST
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a Wisbech woman whose body is still yet to be found.

Karl Hutchings (48) has admitted the murder of Julie Buckley (55) who has not been seen for about eight months.

His admission of the killing came during a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (September 15).

Concerns were first raised for the whereabouts of Julie in early February and police investigations then revealed that she had not been seen since January 28.

Karl Hutchings (48)placeholder image
Officers went to her home in The Hill, Christchurch, Wisbech, on February 13 and found blood around the property, which was later forensically linked to Julie.

Hutchings was arrested later that day.

Detectives believe that Hutchings killed her on January 30 and then proceeded to use her bank cards and sell possessions.

Despite extensive searches and numerous public appeals, Julie’s body has yet to be found.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Stott said: “It quickly became apparent that something serious had happened to Julie, given the abrupt and complete halt in her communications from 28 January.

“I am pleased Hutchings has finally decided to take responsibility for what he has done and, while it won’t help the pain Julie’s family are feeling, it will make the process easier for them.

“I hope he will now tell us where he has left her body, so she can be laid to rest with dignity.”

Sentencing is due to take place on October 24.

  • A 49-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Christchurch, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain under investigation.
