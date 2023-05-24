Huge pile of black bin bags left for three weeks in Peterborough street

Residents have hit out after a huge pile of black bags were left on a city street for three weeks.

The stack of stinking sacks was left on Capthorne Close in Hampton as residents living in the area were unable to leave the waste in the bin store as it over flowed.

Residents made a number of complaints to the council in a bid to get the mess cleared, but, until this week, the rubbish remained.

The pile of waste grew over the three weeks

A council spokesperson said the rubbish had not been able to be collected due to a mechanical issue with one of the collection lorries.

Resident Stefan Narrotam Hurkoo said the rubbish had started to smell, after being left outside on the street for three weeks.

Cllr John Howard, who represents the Hargate & Hempsted Ward for Peterborough City Council, said he had been contacting Clarion Housing, who run flats in the area, to discuss the issue.

However, a spokesperson for Clarion said: “We are aware of the issue with the overflowing refuse bags in Capthorne Close and our housing team have been in contact with the local council to arrange a collection this week. The rubbish bins in that area are currently full and need to be emptied by the council’s refuse collection contractors as soon as possible.

“Our housing team will continue to monitor the situation and will be providing an update to our residents.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said the pile was set to be cleared today (Wednesday, May 24).

On Wednesday morning the spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the rubbish is not from flytipping but rather from an accumulation of rubbish as the waste from the underground bins has built up as the usual collection underground bin collection vehicle is off the road with a mechanical fault. A crew will be out to remove the rubbish as a priority this morning.”