Police have warned drivers of Honda and Toyota cars following a spate of catalytic converter thefts.

One converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz on Lonsdale Road and another from a Jazz on Luffenham Road in Stamford. They were believed to have been stolen at some point between 8pm on Saturday (9th April) and midnight on Sunday (10th April).

Three more catalytic converters were stolen - one from a Toyota Prius on Chelmsford Drive, one from a Prius in Eyam Way in Grantham and one from a Honda Jazz on Dudley Road, Grantham.

A black Audi A4 was reported to have left the scene from Dudley Road and Chelsmford Drive on Saturday night. The occupants at the addresses also reported hearing loud drilling noises before the converters were stolen.

Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted. They are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

There are a number of steps that you can take to protect your vehicle from theft.

Park your car in a garage or secure area if possible.

Park in well-lit and busy areas.

You can register your converter and mark it with a forensic marker, which will make it harder for thieves to dispose of.

Lincolnshire police are appealing for information that can assist in their enquiries.