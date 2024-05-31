Home Office fines Peterborough car wash £15k for employing illegal worker
A car wash in Peterborough has been fined £15,000 by the Home Office for employing an illegal worker.
Cobden Avenue Shiny Hand Car Wash, owned by G E M Hand Carwash Ltd, on Cobden Avenue was fined after an enforcement visit which found that they employed a worker with no right to work in the UK.
The car park was visited on March 7, 2023.
Europe Store on Holbeach Road, Spalding was also hit with a £10,000 fine.
The latest data that has been released by the Home Office covers the period from October to December 2023.
Penalties have since risen up to a £45,000 for a first breach.