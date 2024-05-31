Home Office fines Peterborough car wash £15k for employing illegal worker

By Ben Jones
Published 31st May 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 14:55 BST
The car was was visited to immigration officers.

A car wash in Peterborough has been fined £15,000 by the Home Office for employing an illegal worker.

Cobden Avenue Shiny Hand Car Wash, owned by G E M Hand Carwash Ltd, on Cobden Avenue was fined after an enforcement visit which found that they employed a worker with no right to work in the UK.

The car park was visited on March 7, 2023.

Cobden Avenue car wash.

Europe Store on Holbeach Road, Spalding was also hit with a £10,000 fine.

The latest data that has been released by the Home Office covers the period from October to December 2023.

Penalties have since risen up to a £45,000 for a first breach.