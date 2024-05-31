Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The car was was visited to immigration officers.

A car wash in Peterborough has been fined £15,000 by the Home Office for employing an illegal worker.

Cobden Avenue Shiny Hand Car Wash, owned by G E M Hand Carwash Ltd, on Cobden Avenue was fined after an enforcement visit which found that they employed a worker with no right to work in the UK.

The car park was visited on March 7, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobden Avenue car wash.

Europe Store on Holbeach Road, Spalding was also hit with a £10,000 fine.

The latest data that has been released by the Home Office covers the period from October to December 2023.