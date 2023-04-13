News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
7 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
18 minutes ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
42 minutes ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71

'Highly intoxicated' Peterborough man had cocaine and ecstasy tablets at Butlins stag do

“He was highly intoxicated, couldn’t sit up and was dribbling and slurring his words”

By Nigel Chapman
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

A Peterborough man who was found with class A drugs while on a stag do at Butlins has been given a court bill of more than £300.

Paul Webb, (54), who was “highly intoxicated” and dribbling when police arrived, had cocaine and 20 ecstasy tablets on him at the stag party, which took place last month in Skegness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of class A drugs on March 25.

Webb was fined for possession of Class A drugs taken while at Butlins.Webb was fined for possession of Class A drugs taken while at Butlins.
Webb was fined for possession of Class A drugs taken while at Butlins.
Most Popular

Prosecutor Shelley Wilson said Webb, of Peterborough Road, Eye, had been detained by door staff at the holiday resort in Skegness.

“He was highly intoxicated, couldn’t sit up and was dribbling and slurring his words,” she added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Webb told police in interview that he was a user of recreational drugs on nights out and he’d bought the tablets at the resort for £120.

The court heard that the defendant – a full-time carer for his mother - had received a prison sentence in 2014 for drug supply.

Roger Lowther, mitigating, said of the latest offences: “It was an opportunity presenting itself to Mr Webb.

“He bought the ecstasy tablets to take himself – not all that night or weekend. He took the view that it would save him time and effort next time he goes out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Hopefully he has learnt his lesson.”

Webb was fined £184 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £74 victim surcharge by the magistrates.

Read More
National Offer Day: The 27 Peterborough schools rated as Good and Outstanding by...