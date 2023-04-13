'Highly intoxicated' Peterborough man had cocaine and ecstasy tablets at Butlins stag do

A Peterborough man who was found with class A drugs while on a stag do at Butlins has been given a court bill of more than £300.

Paul Webb, (54), who was “highly intoxicated” and dribbling when police arrived, had cocaine and 20 ecstasy tablets on him at the stag party, which took place last month in Skegness.

At Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of class A drugs on March 25.

Webb was fined for possession of Class A drugs taken while at Butlins.

Prosecutor Shelley Wilson said Webb, of Peterborough Road, Eye, had been detained by door staff at the holiday resort in Skegness.

“He was highly intoxicated, couldn’t sit up and was dribbling and slurring his words,” she added.

Webb told police in interview that he was a user of recreational drugs on nights out and he’d bought the tablets at the resort for £120.

The court heard that the defendant – a full-time carer for his mother - had received a prison sentence in 2014 for drug supply.

Roger Lowther, mitigating, said of the latest offences: “It was an opportunity presenting itself to Mr Webb.

“He bought the ecstasy tablets to take himself – not all that night or weekend. He took the view that it would save him time and effort next time he goes out.”

He added: “Hopefully he has learnt his lesson.”