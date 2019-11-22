High value jewellery stolen in two Peterborough burglaries

Police are appealing for information following two burglaries in Peterborough in the last few weeks where jewellery was stolen.

The first burglary took place on October 22 in Grange Road, West Town When the owner of the property returned home from work she noticed her patio door had been smashed and there had been an untidy search of the house.

Jewellery stolen on November 16

When she checked upstairs she noticed a number of items of expensive jewellery and watches had been taken.

The second burglary happened on November 16 in Houghton Avenue, Park Farm. The owners returned to discover a number of high-value gold jewellery items and a safe had been taken. The total estimated value of the jewellery is believed to be up to £12,000.

DC Anna Pollard said: “We are keeping an open mind as to whether these two incidents are linked and are appealing to anyone with information or who has been offered the items for sale to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“We recognise that burglaries can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling the issue is a force priority.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information or who may have seen the items of jewellery pictured to contact police on 101 quoting one of two reference numbers. For the incident on October 22 quote 35/75750/19, or report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/report.

For the incident on November 16 quote 35/82169/19.