A thief who made a clean getaway with a Henry vacuum cleaner and more than £100 of chocolate has been jailed.

Daniel Lawrence, 39, went to B&Q, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, at about 11.30am on 12 October.

He selected the vacuum cleaner, worth £150, and walked out.

At about 7.50pm on the same day, Lawrence went to One Stop, in St Pauls Road, Peterborough, where he stole a large quantity of Kinder chocolate.

Daniel Lawrence was jailed for 20 weeks after stealing a Henry Hoover vacuum cleaner

Lawrence, of no known address, was identified and arrested on Thursday (16 October).

On Friday (17 October) at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for 20 weeks, having admitted two counts of theft from a shop.

PC Jamie Colangelo-Long said: “Lawrence brazenly stole these items, apparently with no consideration for the consequences.

“We appreciate this kind of behaviour is incredibly frustrating for retailers. We’re working hard to combat retail crime and bring offenders before the courts.”