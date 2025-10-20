Henry Hoover vacuum cleaner thief jailed after making 'clean getaway' from Peterborough store
Daniel Lawrence, 39, went to B&Q, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, at about 11.30am on 12 October.
He selected the vacuum cleaner, worth £150, and walked out.
At about 7.50pm on the same day, Lawrence went to One Stop, in St Pauls Road, Peterborough, where he stole a large quantity of Kinder chocolate.
Lawrence, of no known address, was identified and arrested on Thursday (16 October).
On Friday (17 October) at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for 20 weeks, having admitted two counts of theft from a shop.
PC Jamie Colangelo-Long said: “Lawrence brazenly stole these items, apparently with no consideration for the consequences.
“We appreciate this kind of behaviour is incredibly frustrating for retailers. We’re working hard to combat retail crime and bring offenders before the courts.”