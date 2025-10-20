Henry Hoover vacuum cleaner thief jailed after making 'clean getaway' from Peterborough store

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:10 BST
A thief who made a clean getaway with a Henry vacuum cleaner and more than £100 of chocolate has been jailed.

Daniel Lawrence, 39, went to B&Q, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, at about 11.30am on 12 October.

Most Popular

He selected the vacuum cleaner, worth £150, and walked out.

At about 7.50pm on the same day, Lawrence went to One Stop, in St Pauls Road, Peterborough, where he stole a large quantity of Kinder chocolate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Daniel Lawrence was jailed for 20 weeks after stealing a Henry Hoover vacuum cleanerplaceholder image
Daniel Lawrence was jailed for 20 weeks after stealing a Henry Hoover vacuum cleaner

Lawrence, of no known address, was identified and arrested on Thursday (16 October).

On Friday (17 October) at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for 20 weeks, having admitted two counts of theft from a shop.

PC Jamie Colangelo-Long said: “Lawrence brazenly stole these items, apparently with no consideration for the consequences.

“We appreciate this kind of behaviour is incredibly frustrating for retailers. We’re working hard to combat retail crime and bring offenders before the courts.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice