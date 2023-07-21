Heartbreak as furniture donated to Peterborough dementia centre in memory of late wife is stolen

A pensioner who donated garden furniture to Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre in memory of his late wife has spoken of his heartbreak after the items were stolen in a broad daylight burglary.

Barry Keightley, from Nassington, brought three sets of furniture for the York Road centre, after his wife Christine aged 77 died earlier this year, raising the money with collections at her funeral.

But on Monday (July 17), the three sets – a total of 12 chairs and three tables and parasols – were all stolen from the centre, which is run by charity The Alzheimer's Society.

Service manager Siobhan Merrygold with Marion Fawkes (who is living with Dementia) and carer Louise Yates

Barry (77) who was married to Christine for 55 years, said: “When I heard what had happened, I was gutted. I could not believe anyone could do something like this.

"Christine died with vascular dementia with Alzheimer’s, which was diagnosed at the centre. She had it for three years, and the support I received at the centre was amazing. The people there work so hard.

"I still go there, for the carer’s group they run there. They do so much work for the patients, but also give help to the families.

"As a family, we wanted to give something back, so we held a collection at Christine’s funeral. We raised about £800, and we knew they needed the furniture. It could be used for the patients and families, or for the staff in their garden during the summer.”

Now Barry is appealing for any businesses who could replace the furniture to get in touch with the centre.

He said: “It would be nice if someone could come in and help and donate something – we could bolt it down to keep it safe.”

Siobhan Merrygold, service manager at the centre, said the theft happened at some point between 11.10am and 11.40am on Monday (July 17), saying CCTV showed two men in a plain white van.

Siobhan said : “I really feel for Barry, because he really wanted to help the centre. He is basically facing another loss now, as it was a way of remembering his wife.

"We will look at putting a plaque and a bench in the garden to remember Christine, and the donation Barry made.

"We really appreciated the donation he made – it made such a difference.

"Unfortunately, we won’t be able to replace it like for like – we just don’t have the budget to do that.

"We are a local centre, with a team that is here for Peterborough.

"If you have questions about Alzheimers, for a family member, friend, colleague, then we are here.

"We focus on the here and now, and how you can live well with a diagnosis.”