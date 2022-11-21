Health and safety breaches and stalking - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
October 26
Bobby Loveridge (30) of Cophall Drove, Little Downham
Found guilty of assault by beating
Found guilty of criminal damage
Breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 26 weeks
November 2
Sajjad Malik (52) of Marlow Road, High Wycombe
Guilty plea to stalking
Jailed for 20 weeks. Restraining order for three years. Compensation £300, victim surcharge £154, costs £320
November 4
FDS Cambridge Ltd
Guilty plea to failing to conduct undertaking in such a way to ensure employees were not exposed to risks to their health and safety
Fined £18,000, victim surcharge £180.28, costs £9,354.58
November 7
Erdal Asan (23) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Admits breach of community order
Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £129
Rimas Barcauskas (50) of The Whaddons, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Seven points on licence
Carl Button (29) of West Drove North, Cambridgeshire
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Shamal Mstafa (36) of Bath Road, Harlington
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22. Six points on licence
Paul Venii (47) of Brewin Avenue, March
Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Five points on licence
Murshalin Khan (45) of The Spinney, Bar Hill
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Maatla Phitshane (21) of Beoley Grove, Birmingham
Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £307, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Markland Mills (60) of The Westering, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
November 9
Billy Rosser (26) of St George Avenue, Peterborough
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £128, costs £300
Michael Bird (37) of New Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £366, victim surcharge £146, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
David Rocha Cruz (19) of Kennedy Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (121mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 56 days
Daniel Taylor (35) of Finch Drive, Sleaford
Guilty plea to speeding (107mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £634, victim surcharge £63. Disqualified from driving for 14 days
Minica Ninel, of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a car on Ragdale Close
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £389
Samuel Baines (30) of Andrew Road, Stamford
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the weight limit was exceeded
Absolute discharge. Costs £326
Joe Bowers (28) of Thorby Avenue, March
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the weight limit was exceeded
Absolute discharge. Costs £661
Freeland Freight Service Ltd, of Rose Street, Aberdeen
Guilty plea to using a vehicle when the weight limit was exceeded
Fined £1,728, victim surcharge £172, costs £348
Keith Henderson (57) of Hazel Court, Alyth
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the weight limit was exceeded
Fined £576, victim surcharge £58, costs £211
Marcela Kolesova (49) of Glenfields North, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £50. Six points on licence
Giourgken Tselo, of Oxclose, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a car on Oxclose
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £352
November 10
Alexandru Stefan (42) of Chieftain Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and employees
Remi Williams (27) of Queensway, Haverhill
Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £120. Five points on licence
November 14
Jamie Ault (36) of Paddock Road, Woodford
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x2
Fined £1,320, costs £220, victim surcharge £132. Disqualified from driving for six months
Andrew Mawdsley (67) of Lorne Road, Dover
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £231, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Zeeshan Naeem (28) of Shrub Road, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (81mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £276, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 70 days
Christy Richardson (24) of Park Road, Ramsey
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £462, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on vulnerable young people in her care as support worker
Neil Walters (38) of Leamington Road, Coventry
Guilty plea to speeding (87mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Arnas Lucinskas (43) of Cygnet Court, Spalding
Guilty plea to driving while using a handheld mobile phone
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Mama Cande (32) of Norburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £370, victim surcharge £37, costs £110. Five points on licence