Health and safety breaches and stalking - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

October 26

Bobby Loveridge (30) of Cophall Drove, Little Downham

Found guilty of assault by beating

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Found guilty of criminal damage

Breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 26 weeks

November 2

Sajjad Malik (52) of Marlow Road, High Wycombe

Guilty plea to stalking

Jailed for 20 weeks. Restraining order for three years. Compensation £300, victim surcharge £154, costs £320

November 4

FDS Cambridge Ltd

Guilty plea to failing to conduct undertaking in such a way to ensure employees were not exposed to risks to their health and safety

Fined £18,000, victim surcharge £180.28, costs £9,354.58

November 7

Erdal Asan (23) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Admits breach of community order

Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £129

Rimas Barcauskas (50) of The Whaddons, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Seven points on licence

Carl Button (29) of West Drove North, Cambridgeshire

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Shamal Mstafa (36) of Bath Road, Harlington

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22. Six points on licence

Paul Venii (47) of Brewin Avenue, March

Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Five points on licence

Murshalin Khan (45) of The Spinney, Bar Hill

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Maatla Phitshane (21) of Beoley Grove, Birmingham

Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £307, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Markland Mills (60) of The Westering, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

November 9

Billy Rosser (26) of St George Avenue, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £128, costs £300

Michael Bird (37) of New Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £366, victim surcharge £146, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

David Rocha Cruz (19) of Kennedy Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (121mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 56 days

Daniel Taylor (35) of Finch Drive, Sleaford

Guilty plea to speeding (107mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £634, victim surcharge £63. Disqualified from driving for 14 days

Minica Ninel, of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a car on Ragdale Close

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £389

Samuel Baines (30) of Andrew Road, Stamford

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the weight limit was exceeded

Absolute discharge. Costs £326

Joe Bowers (28) of Thorby Avenue, March

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the weight limit was exceeded

Absolute discharge. Costs £661

Freeland Freight Service Ltd, of Rose Street, Aberdeen

Guilty plea to using a vehicle when the weight limit was exceeded

Fined £1,728, victim surcharge £172, costs £348

Keith Henderson (57) of Hazel Court, Alyth

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the weight limit was exceeded

Fined £576, victim surcharge £58, costs £211

Marcela Kolesova (49) of Glenfields North, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £50. Six points on licence

Giourgken Tselo, of Oxclose, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a car on Oxclose

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £352

November 10

Alexandru Stefan (42) of Chieftain Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and employees

Remi Williams (27) of Queensway, Haverhill

Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £120. Five points on licence

November 14

Jamie Ault (36) of Paddock Road, Woodford

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x2

Fined £1,320, costs £220, victim surcharge £132. Disqualified from driving for six months

Andrew Mawdsley (67) of Lorne Road, Dover

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £231, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Zeeshan Naeem (28) of Shrub Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (81mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £276, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 70 days

Christy Richardson (24) of Park Road, Ramsey

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £462, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on vulnerable young people in her care as support worker

Neil Walters (38) of Leamington Road, Coventry

Guilty plea to speeding (87mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Arnas Lucinskas (43) of Cygnet Court, Spalding

Guilty plea to driving while using a handheld mobile phone

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Mama Cande (32) of Norburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention