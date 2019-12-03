Handbags stolen from Peterborough homes by distraction burglar saying their car had broken down

Residents are being urged to be vigilant after distraction burglaries in Stanground and Fletton in the last 24 hours.

It has been reported to police that a women in her 40s entered two homes and asked for a glass of water and to use their phone as her car had broken down.

On both occasions handbags were taken.

Police are asking people to be vigilant and check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbours.

The force said: “Do not let people into your home if you don’t know who they are. Check ID carefully and make enquires using telephone numbers from your own enquiries, not telephone numbers supplied by the person at the door.

“Anyone with information should report it by calling 101 and quoting #Op Cabot.”