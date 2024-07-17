Guyhirn men jailed over major cocaine conspiracy - with BMW confiscated from gang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four men – including two from Guyhirn – jailed for combined total of more than 30 years

Two Guyhirn men who were part of a gang supplying thousands of pounds of cocaine have been jailed after a major police operation.

Marcus Brown and James Davis were joined by two other men – Darren Lafferty and Edward Shephard – in the dock as they were finally brought to justice.

Northampton Crown Court heard how the illegal enterprise was run by convicted ‘major’ coke dealer Alex McConnell.

Marcus Brown and James Davis, of Wisbech, who were jailed for their plot in a Corby cocaine conspiracy

The court heard how Shephard was working for McConnell when he switched a stash of cocaine between vehicles parked in Princewood Road, Corby before taking it to the Corby Town FC – where he ran the Clubhouse bar.

His pal, builder Darren Lafferty, acted as ‘facilitator’ between McConnell’s gang and another drug outfit working in Wisbech.

Running the Wisbech side of the conspiracy was Davis, who had a long history of dealing drugs, and his father-in-law Brown, who had previously been jailed for 16 years for importing cocaine on a light aircraft.

But the men didn’t know that police were watching their every move and after the drugs were handed over at Corby Town FC, undercover officers followed Davis to Cottingham where they stopped his car and he immediately coughed to being a drug dealer.

Darren Jason Lafferty and Edward 'Ted' James Shephard from Corby were involved in a plot to smuggle 250g of cocaine between Alex McConnell and two Wisbech dealers.

The quartet appeared in court on Monday, (July 15) to be jailed for their part in the conspiracy. They had initially been due to stand trial in December but pleaded guilty as a jury was sworn in. Following numerous delays, they appeared before His Honour Judge David Herbert KC for sentence.

Shephard took drugs from McConnell’s van

Northampton Crown Court heard that both Lafferty, 50, and Shephard, 40, were old pals of McConnell, who was jailed for ten years and eight months back in 2021 for running the gang.

The court was told by prosecutor Philip Vollans that, on October 5, 2020, police were carrying out covert surveillance of McConnell and his associates.

"Mr Shephard was seen pulling up in a BMW behind a Citroen van registered to McConnell in the Princewood Road area,” he said.

"There was a brief exchange between the two."

Shephard, formerly of Babbage Crescent and now of Jay Road, Corby, was seen taking something out of the van and putting it into his own car.

On October 7 messages were exchanged between McConnell, Brown, Lafferty and Shephard setting up a meeting at the Clubhouse for the next day.

“Mr Shephard took the drugs there on behalf of Mr McConnell,” said Mr Vollans.

"Mr Davis was there to receive the drugs. The other two (Lafferty and Brown) were there to act as facilitators.”

‘I know I’m going to prison’

Lafferty arrived at the Clubhouse in a car with Brown, with Davis following in his own car.

After the drugs were handed over, in the presence of all four of the men, officers followed Davis to Cottingham where they stopped him in Corby Road. He immediately told them where the drugs were stashed.

"It’s in the middle,” he said.

"I know I’m going to prison, can I just have a fag?”

The 250g of 80 per cent purity cocaine discovered in his car was later found to have a wholesale value of £11,250 and a street value of up to £24,000.

“Mr Davis accepts he was a significant wholesale drug dealer in his own right,” added Mr Vollans.

Later, McConnell went to the Clubhouse and filmed CCTV on his phone to try to prove to the Wisbech gang that Shephard was not a grass.

In interview Lafferty said he’d previously worked at Corby Town FC and had known McConnell since the pair were children.

Shephard denied being McConnell’s ‘right hand man’ but admitted having an operational role. He said they had a ‘longstanding friendship’.

In November 2020, a month after the Corby Town drugs were seized, messages were sent between McConnell and Shephard which the court heard showed that there was a high level of trust between the men.

They followed the theft of two ‘cakes’ of cocaine from one of McConnell’s properties.

MConnell said: “Absolutely f***ing sick to the stomach."

To which Shephard said: “I can’t believe it. No f***ing luck whatsoever.”

And McConnell replied: “This has really floored me.”

Shephard: “I don’t know what to say."

McConnell: “I know someone must have saw me. The door was opened professionally. Not a chancer.”

Mr Vollans said: “This is an indication of the relationship between them. Shephard is not only his friend but also had knowledge of what was happening.”

Judge Herbert said this was evidence of his ‘operational role’ in the business as well as an ‘understanding’ that McConnell was a ‘major drug dealer.’

‘Facilitator’

The court heard how Lafferty, of York Road, and latterly of Snatchill Close, admitted putting the deal together for his pal McConnell and old acquaintance Marcus Brown, 65. There were also text messages from McConnell showing Lafferty also knew the scale of the operation.

Lafferty has 12 convictions on his record including a botched armed robbery in 2011 for which he was given ten years in prison.

In mitigation, barrister Andrew Fitch-Holland described his client’s ‘unfortunate criminal history’ and said that Lafferty’s role was to provide ‘bona fides’ for the two sides of the deal.

He said that his client didn’t know the scale of the operation but Judge Herbert said that he must have known there were a ‘significant amount’ of drugs involved and ruled that Lafferty’s role was ‘significant’.

"He’s a big-hearted individual,” said Mr Fitch-Holland.

"He’s played a very significant role in community life and is responsible for defibrillators being in each and every school in Corby. That’s a remarkable achievement and he was driven to do so after the tragic death of his son.”

The court also heard how Lafferty’s father had recently died.

‘It’s not been easy for him’

Painter and decorator Davis, 35, of High Road, Guyhirn, Wisbech, has 54 offences on his record and was a ‘third striker’ for drug dealing which meant his crimes attracted a longer sentence. His previous convictions stretch back to 2009 where he was convicted of supplying cocaine in a young offenders’s institute.

His barrister Paul Simon said that his client was the main carer for his daughter who has autism.

Brown, 65, also of the same Guyhirn address, has 21 convictions including one from 2009 for plotting to traffic £1m of drugs in a plane before dropping them at locations across the country. He was jailed for 16 years for that offence and when caught for the Corby Town plot, was recalled to prison to serve the rest of his sentence behind bars.

His barrister Craig Rush said his client’s time on remand had ‘not been easy for him.’

"He was, in his day, at a particular level in the drug dealing world and he was called upon to vouch for Mr Davis.

‘He’s a man of sincerity’

Father of two Shephard, has three previous convictions for assault, ABH and drink driving.

"He’s been involved with charity work for many years,” said his barrister Philip Misner.

"Following the publication of these matters in December he was summarily dismissed. He’s always been a working man and he went straight out and found work.

"He’s expressed remorse and he’s shown what might be described as exemplary conduct.

"He’s a man of sincerity who helps his fellow man.”

The court did not impose proceeds of crime act hearings on Shephard but did order the confiscation of £5,058 in cash and the P-reg BMW Shephard was driving when he collected the drugs. That car was registered to Alec Shephard.

Judge Herbert said that Shephard was ‘working for’ McConnell and was in regular contact with him and Lafferty.

"Lafferty was, in turn, in contact with Mr Brown in that you facilitated a deal so an amount of cocaine could be successfully sold,” he said.

"You had a clear awareness and understanding of the scale of Mr McConnell’s operation.”

He said he could not suspend the men’s sentences given the seriousness of the charges.

Imprisoned

Lafferty, Shephard and Brown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and Davis admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Shephard was given two years and eight months in prison, while Lafferty was given two-and-a-half years.

Davis was given a five year jail term and Brown was given 30 months.

All will serve half their sentences before being released.

Members of Lafferty’s family, who were in court to support him, cried as he was jailed. He blew a kiss to them as he was taken down the back stairs.

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings will now start, which will examine the men’s finances and decide whether to confiscate any money or items that have been funded through crime.