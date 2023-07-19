Gun-wielding Peterborough drug dealer ordered to hand over £12,000

A gun-wielding drug dealer who was jailed earlier this year has now been ordered by a court to pay more than £12,000.

Martynas Zukauskas, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (13 July) where an order was made under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) for him to pay £12,353.74 within three months, or face a further nine months in jail and still must pay the sum.

He initially received a seven-year sentence in January this year, which was then reduced to six, after being found guilty of two counts of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Martynas Zukauskas and the gun police found

He had previously admitted possession of criminal property – namely cash, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A court heard how Zukauskas, of Midland Road, Peterborough, drove his black BMW in the West Town area of the city on 21 May last year when he pulled up alongside two men and pointed a gun at them.

He accused the men of having beaten him up and smashing his car window, before the pair ran away.

The following day, one of the victims was cycling down Midland Road, West Town, when a black BMW with a broken window pulled up alongside him and the driver – the same man from the previous night – pointed a pistol at him.

The victim managed to run and hide, until he sought help from a member of the public who drove him to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he reported the incident to police.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Zukauskas, who was arrested the following day (23 May), driving the black BMW in London Road, Peterborough.

A search of the car uncovered a small amount of drugs, £1,000 in cash and two mobile phones.

Officers searching his then-home found about £1,400 of cocaine, other drugs paraphernalia and weapons, including a high-powered gas cannister shotgun that was hidden under a kickboard in the kitchen.

Designer watches, clothing, luggage, Bitcoin crypto currency and a receipt for a £23,000 cash payment for the BMW were also found.

Detective Constable Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “These were incredibly frightening experiences for the victims. Thankfully gun crime is extremely rare in our county, it will not be tolerated and we will do all we can to put those who chose to partake in it before the courts.”

Financial Investigation Manager Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith, from ERSOU’s Regional Economic Crime Unit, said: “Our dedicated financial investigators work tirelessly to strip offenders of their criminal gains by utilising POCA legislation to ensure crime doesn’t pay.

“Money is obviously a key motivator for criminals and depriving them of it – and the possessions they’ve purchased with illicit cash – is vital to not only stop them profiting from the misery of others, but also to act as a stern warning to other potential offenders.