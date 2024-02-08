Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a beloved family pet cat was found with her head missing on a grave.

The cat was found on January 6 on a grave near March Cemetery near Newlands Avenue, by a member of the public who took the body to a local vet for examination. The vet believes the cut was surgical and the head was removed after death.

The owners of the adult female ginger and white cat have been informed by the vet.

March Cemetery, where the grim discovery was made

RSPCA animal rescue officer Naomi Sadoff, who is investigating, said: “We are very grateful that the member of the public was kind enough to take this poor animal to a vet for further examination.

“Sometimes in cases like this, the animal has died from other causes, such as being hit by a vehicle, before a wild animal finds it and takes the head. However, like the vet that examined the cat’s body, we do suspect this could be suspicious as the cut happened after death and appears surgical and made with a sharp tool and the vet feels it is unlikely to be an animal attack which is why we are not ruling out other possibilities.

“The location of where the poor cat on a grave was found is also suspicious.

“I’m very keen to hear from anyone with any information about what happened to this poor cat and my heart goes out to her family.”