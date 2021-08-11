Giant knife seized as Peterborough police find victim of ‘cuckooing’ in city home
Police have seized a giant home made knife after raiding a city home.
Officers raided the home in Werrington this week over concerns of drug dealing.
Along with the knife, police seized suspected drugs and other items.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “This large homemade knife and other items were seized by neighbourhood officers at a property in Werrington, Peterborough.
“They found a man they believe is the victim of “cuckooing” - the targeting of a vulnerable person’s home in order to deal drugs.
“Those who become vulnerable to cuckooing are often lonely, isolated and drug users themselves. In fact, dealers usually offer free drugs as a way of getting into the victim’s home.
“The property is then used to deal and manufacture drugs for a short period of time before the dealer moves onto somewhere new.”
Anyone with information about drug dealing in the city should call police on 101.