Giant knife seized as Peterborough police find victim of ‘cuckooing’ in city home

Items seized by police

Officers raided the home in Werrington this week over concerns of drug dealing.

Along with the knife, police seized suspected drugs and other items.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “This large homemade knife and other items were seized by neighbourhood officers at a property in Werrington, Peterborough.

“They found a man they believe is the victim of “cuckooing” - the targeting of a vulnerable person’s home in order to deal drugs.

“Those who become vulnerable to cuckooing are often lonely, isolated and drug users themselves. In fact, dealers usually offer free drugs as a way of getting into the victim’s home.

“The property is then used to deal and manufacture drugs for a short period of time before the dealer moves onto somewhere new.”