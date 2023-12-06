‘I am Des’ scheme sees free or discounted soft drinks offered at pubs and bars to stop drink driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough pubs and bars are being urged to sign up to a designated driver scheme this Christmas – after only ‘gentlemen’s club’ Angels agreed to take part.

The ‘I am Des’ scheme has been running for several years in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire, and sees designated drivers given free or discounted soft drinks in a bid to stop people getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To participate in the scheme running throughout December, people need to let staff in participating venues know they are the designated driver and, if asked, to show their car keys.

Police say Angels is the only venue in Peterborough to sign up to the designated driver scheme

However, this year, Cambridgeshire Police said that Angels is the only venue to sign up. Across the rest of Cambridgeshire, 40 other pubs and bars are taking part.

Some of the Peterborough venues that took part in 2019 have closed, and no longer exist – and PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, acknowledged the tough times the night time economy is facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Southern, speaking about the number of venues taking part across the county as a whole, said: “We’re pleased to see so many pubs and venues supporting the ‘I’m DES’ campaign this year.

“Some are offering free drinks, but this isn’t sustainable for everyone. This year with financial pressures it’s been very tough for pubs and restaurants, but we are so grateful that they are on board and their support will go a long way in keeping drink drivers off our roads.

“We would encourage people to take advantage of the scheme and help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. If you’re drinking, even just one, we advise you to arrange another way of getting home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Southern urged people to remember that alcohol takes time to leave your system and you may still be over the drink drive limit the following morning.

He added: “Before you get behind the wheel please think – is it worth the risk? Consider a designated driver system or make sure to book taxis in advance to avoid the temptation to drive home while potentially over the limit.

“This includes people doing everyday activities such as driving to work, doing the school run, popping to the shops or going to see friends.

“Please do not gamble with your life and be aware of the danger you pose by getting behind the wheel while under the influence. It’s really not worth taking the chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venues can still sign up to take part in the scheme. For more information, email [email protected]

Participating venues in Cambridgeshire

· The Six Six Bar (Cambridge)

· The King Street Run (Cambridge)

· The Empress (Cambridge)

· The Dumpling Tree (Cambridge)

· Tall Trees (Cambridge)

· The Greyhound (Sawston)

· The Three Horseshoes (Comberton)

· The Plough (Coton)

· The White Horse (Swavesey)

· The White Horse (Milton)

· The Lion & Lamb (Milton)

· The Brewery Tap (Waterbeach)

· The Carlton Arms (Cambridge)

· West End House (Ely)

· The Fountain (Soham)

· The Vine (Buckden)

· The White Horse (St Neots)

· The White Hart (St Ives)

· Seven Wives (St Ives)

· The Three Horseshoes (Houghton)

· The White Hart (Warboys)

· The Rose & Crown (Somersham)

· The Stukeley Country Hotel (Huntingdon)

· The Black Bull (Brampton)

· The Axe & Compass (Huntingdon)

· The Black Bull (Godmanchester)

· The White Hart (Godmanchester)

· The Royal Oak (Godmanchester)

· The Exhibition (Godmanchester)

· The Black Horse (Melbourn)

· The Blues Restaurant & Bar (Wisbech)

· Taco Bell (Cambridge)

· Hidden Rooms (Cambridge)

· Lola Lo (Cambridge)

· The White Inn (Barton, South Cambs)

· Angels (Peterborough)

· Vinyl (Cambridge)

· The Carpenters Arms (Great Wilbraham)

· The Old Bridge (Huntingdon)

· The Rupert Brooke, (Grantchester)

· The Three Backbirds (Wood Ditton)

Venues taking part in neighbouring counties

· Old English Gentleman (Saffron Walden)

· Chequers (Old Harlow)

· King William IV (Sawbridgeworth)

· The Gate (Sawbridgeworth)

· The Weeping Willow (Bury St Edmunds)

· The Eight Bells (Saffron Walden)

· The Globe (Wells-next-the-sea)

· The Crown (Stoke-by-Nayland)

· The Cricketers (Clavering)

· The Feathers (Holt)

· The Wiveton Bell (Wiveton)

· The Packhorse Inn (Moulton)

· The Northgate (Bury St Edmunds)

· The Black Lion (Long Melford)

· The Ship (Dunwich)