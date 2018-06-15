'Gardeners' jailed after cannabis farm worth nearly £1 million discovered in Farcet

Two Vietnamese men found tending cannabis plants worth nearly £1 million have been locked up at Peterborough Crown Court.

Ken Nguyen and Phu Nguyen were found at the large house in Farcet in December by police.

The house had been converted into a cannabis factory, with every room given over to growing the drug.

Both men were in the UK illegally - and were living a 'miserable existence' .

Officers found more than 1,000 plants, which Peterborough Crown Court was told could give a yield of 40kg - with a street value of up to £850,000.

Ken (26), of no fixed abode denied one count of production of class B drugs, but was found guilty at a trial. Phu (24), also of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the same charge at an earlier hearing.

Today (Friday) Ken was jailed for two and a half years, while Phu was given a sentence of 22 months by Judge Matthew Lowe.

Edmund Blackman, prosecuting, told the court: "There was a very substantial operation set up in the house. All the upstairs rooms had insulation, ducting and the electricity meters were bypassed.

"The pool house had the main space partitioned into three, with more plants and equipment inside.

"In the garage was fertilizer and more, unboxed, fans and filters."

Mr Blackman said the street value of the cannabis could have ranged from £283,000 to £850,000.

He said major organised drugs gangs were moving away from having one big warehouse type farm, choosing to spread the drugs over a number of smaller houses so 'all their eggs were not in the same basket.'

The court was told both men were being 'exploited to some level.'

Emma Rance, defending Ken, said: "He was found with no documents. He just wanted to get home to see his family.

"He was sleeping on a mattress. He was living a miserable existence."

John Farmer, defending Phu, said: "He did not leave the house very often - he only left occasionally to video call his parents. He had £10."

Judge Lowe said the men were at the bottom of the chain in the professional set up at the house.

He said both men would serve half the sentence in prison, before they would be transferred to an immigration detention centre.