Gang smashed hole into side of Peterborough warehouse to steal tools worth hundreds of thousands of pounds
Police have increased patrols in a Peterborough industrial estate and are appealing for information following two high value burglaries at a warehouse in Peterborough.
The first incident took place on 23 July when the gates were forced at the warehouse in Orton Southgate industrial estate at about 11pm.
Four men broke in through a window before loading £500,000 worth of power tools onto the back of a lorry, which arrived at about 4am on 24 July.
The property was targeted again, overnight on 4 August. This time, the suspects smashed a hole in the side of the building and took £200,000 worth of power tools.
Officers believe these two incidents are linked and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Julie Ellison who is investigating for Cambridgeshire Police, said they were urging businesses to ‘be vigilant’:
DS Ellison said: “We are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.
“We are also urging people to be aware and inform us if they have been offered power tools recently.
“Finally, we are increasing patrols in the area and asking businesses to be vigilant and protect their properties as best they can. Advice on how to protect your business from burglars can be found on the dedicated pages of our website.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 35/58744/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.