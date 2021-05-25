Fundraising campaign raises thousands for ‘little hero’ 9-year-old lad seriously injured in knife attack

The nine-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suffered knife wounds to his head in the attack in Peterborough on Saturday, May 8.

The young lad is now recovering at home - but now the community has rallied round and set up a fundraising page to help the boy and his family.

The online fundraising page has already raised more than £3,750 for the boy.

The scene after the incident

The page, set up by Inga Pumpure-Skaba, says: “On Saturday afternoon the 8th of May 2021 -9 year old boy and his brother went out for a walk. During this time little boy sustained life changing injuries due to the use of a knife.

“He was taken to Cambridge hospital where he has undergone surgery in the first step of his medical rehabilitation.

“Recovery will be long and hard, both for 9 year old boy but also for everyone in his immediate family.

“Please help to raise money for the support of 9 year old boy and family in his recovery process.

“We need our little hero to raise up and enjoy his childhood again.”

Police were called at 3.24pm by the ambulance service reporting a child had been assaulted in Peveril Road and had multiple wounds to his face and head.

He was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital but was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he faced multiple surgeries. He has now returned home to continue his recovery.

A man has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of the bo

Faisal Khan, 24, of Almond Road, Dogsthorpe, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday.

A court official said Khan was not asked to enter pleas to charges of attempted murder and of possession of a knife in a public place.

The case was adjourned until July 2 while psychiatric reports are carried out, the court official said, with a provisional trial date set for December 15.