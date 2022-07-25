A fundraising campaign has been launched to help a school which was left devastated following a break in.

Vandals smashed a shed and destroyed equipment when they broke in to Werrington Primary School over the weekend of Saturday 16/Sunday 17 July.

The school’s swimming pool was taken out of action as a result of the damage caused, and taps had been left running by the yobs. Irreplaceable items of kit were lost during the break in.

Head teacher Rachel Simmons said pupils were left heart broken by the damage.

The school has plans to upgrade security to prevent future break ins.

Now an appeal has been launched to raise funds to help the school recover.

A gofundme page has been set up by Jane Squirrell, a member of the school’s PTA.

The page reads: “Like you, I was angry and saddened to hear of the act of vandalism that took place at Werrington Primary over the weekend, which resulted in damage to school property, theft of property and rendered the school swimming pool out of action. The children are devastated that they can no longer swim this term and that special events planned to celebrate the end of term can no longer take place.

“The PTA, which I am a member of, is working with the school to ensure this does not happen again. I am therefore seeking your support to raise funds to install a new security system at the school and to repair/replace the damaged property.

“Do you want to join me in supporting our wonderful school and all it does for our children? Every donation, however big or small, will help.

“Thank you in advance for contributing to this cause, which means so much to me.”

The page has an initial aim of raising £1,500, and after less than 24 hours had already raised nearly £400.

To donate to the campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-werrington-primary-school

Cambridgeshire Police have launched an investigation into what happened. No arrests have been made, and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.