Frustration as vital equipment for Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival ‘stolen’

The president of the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival said he was frustrated after a vital piece of equipment was allegedly stolen.

A trailer which carries equipment used to construct the bear every year, and carry out repairs during the festival in January, was taken earlier this week from its storage point in Eastrea Road.

The trailer which has allegedly been stolen

The ‘fire truck’, as it is known, is used to hold tools and straw, as well as safety equipment such as fire extinguishers on the main festival day itself.

Festival president Brian Kell admitted it was frustrating to see such an “essential” piece of equipment taken as it will not be of much value to anyone else.

“It’s the third time the site has been broken into in the last year,” he said. “They damaged the doors to get to the trailer.

“If it was worth a lot of money I could understand it. It’s the fact somebody has done it out of what can only be spite. It can’t be for any other reason.”

The distinctive red and green trailer has ‘Whittlesey Straw Bear’ written on it.

Brian added: “We’ve had a lot of offers from people within the town to build us as a new one.”

Cambridgeshire police said it had not been called about the incident,