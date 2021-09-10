Friends of Peterborough teenager Bernadette Walker speak of anger and depression following her murder

Bernadette Walker was killed by Scott Walker - known to her as dad but not her biological father - last summer.

Today (Friday) Scott Walker was given a life sentence after he was found guilty of murder earlier in the year.

Bernadette Walker EMN-200914-154112001

During the trial, the court heard from Bernadette’s friends, who described how Scott and Bernadette’s mum, Sarah Walker used them as they attempted to cover up the killing.

The pair sent messages from Bernadette’s phone and social media accounts to her friends, saying she had run away from home.

At Cambridge Crown Court , victim impact statements from two of those friends were read by prosecutor Lisa Wilding QC.

Warren Naylor met Bernadette online, and the pair would message each other every day in the months leading up to her death.

In his statement, he said how he had struggled since she died.

He said: “Bea was my best friend and she has been taken away from me.

“I have felt down and depressed since then.

“I felt that I didn’t do enough to help her.

“Her parents should have helped her and protected her.

“There has been no closure.”

Warren said that his studies had been affected by Bernadette’s death and the investigation, with police contacting him to speak about the investigation. He also said the case had affected his life at home.

He added: “She was sweet and loving. She was a nice person. I really miss her.”

A victim statement from Lukas Siauciun, another of Bernadette’s friends, was also read.

Like Warren, he spoke of how the loss of Bernadette had affected him.

He said; “The past year affected my mental health. I started to drink a lot of alcohol, and it really affected my studies. “In December it hit be again when it was meant to be her birthday.

“I feel so empty. I miss her a lot.

“She was fun and helpful, always helping other people. She always came up with some amazing work.