Frank Perkins Parkway closed in Peterborough for police incident

Police have closed the Frank Perkins Parkway in both directions due to concern for the safety of a person.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Oxney Road at 8.36am, and closed the road at 9am.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while police work at the scene.