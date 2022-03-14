Four Peterborough drink drivers named and shamed after appearing at city Magistrates’ Court

All five men appeared in court on Friday (11 March) and had their licences taken off them.

Paulo Alves, (50), of Heather Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was pulled over in Lincoln Road on 6 February for driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. Smelling alcohol on his breath, he was breathalysed and found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit, giving a reading of 94 – the limit is 35. He was handed a 21-week prison sentence which has been suspended for a year, and was disqualified from driving for three years and six months. He must also complete a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement.

Edgaras Fomenko, (37), of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was reported to be drink driving by a member of the public, on 8 February. He was stopped by officers in St Peters Road, where he gave a roadside reading of 94. He was disqualified from driving for three years and ten months and ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Patrick Donohue, (40), of Drybread Road, Whittlesey, was stopped driving away from The Black Bull pub in Market Street, Whittlesey, on 18 February. He gave a roadside reading of 84 and was disqualified from driving for a year and five months and fined £120.

Nigel Hensby, (63), of Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, was caught speeding on the Fletton Parkway in the early hours of 19 February. He was pulled over in Freshwater Way, Hampton, and admitted having had a few drinks and gave a roadside reading of 51. He was disqualified from driving for a year and fined £133.

Martin Ewer, (40), of Pentney Close, Stanground, was pulled over in Lincoln Road on 19 February due to his manner of driving. He was breathalysed after having alcohol smelt on his breath and gave a roadside reading of 52. He was disqualified from driving for a year and fined £80.