Four teenagers have been charged after the fatal stabbing of University of Northampton student, Kwabena Osei-Poku.

Police were called to New South Bridge Road, yards away from the university’s Waterside campus, on Sunday (April 23) around 8.40pm.

19-year-old Kwabena, previously known as Alfred, died at the scene after being stabbed. Police say this followed an incident that started on the campus. They have also said it is believed to have been a “targeted attack”.

Four teenagers have been charged in relation to the incident where 19-year-old University of Northampton student, Kwabena Osei-Poku, was fatally stabbed.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation and arrested a total of nine people, all aged 18 and 19.

Today (Friday April 28), police have announced that four people – three men and one woman, have been charged in connection with the incident.

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Northampton, and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19 of Northampton, have both been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Antonio Huian, aged 18, of Northampton, and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Northampton, have both been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Kwabena Osei-Poku – previously known as Alfred – was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road on Sunday April 23.

All four will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, April 28).

Senior Investigating Officer - Detective Inspector Simon Barnes: “It has been a real team effort from across the region to secure these charges, with police officers and staff working around the clock, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their hard work.

“Specially trained officers continue to support Kwabena’s family and mine and the team’s thoughts remain with them, and with Kwabena’s friends, at this time.”

Four of the total of nine arrested had already been released on bail. Five remained in police custody. Four have been charged and the fifth has been released on bail.

Neighbourhood policing officers continue to carry out extra patrols in the New South Bridge Road area of Northampton to offer reassurance to the local community. Anyone with any concerns is more than welcome to approach these officers who will be happy to help, police say.

The university says it is also supporting its students and the wider community.