Four charged with modern slavery offences in Peterborough

Julia Rafaelova, 50, of Huntly Grove, Peterborough has been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, two of fraud by false representation, conspiracy to commit fraud, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and taking a child from the person having lawful control of them.

Skarletta Rafaelova, 31, of Chantry Close, Peterborough has been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, conspiracy to commit fraud and taking a child from the person having lawful control of them.

Nemeth Milan, 48, of Huntly Grove, Peterborough and Kristina Rafaelova, 26, of Clarence Road, Peterborough have both been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

All four will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The slavery charges all relate to one victim, a 30-year-old woman from Peterborough.