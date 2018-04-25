Four arrested for dealing drugs cut with bleach to young children after three girls are hospitalised, released as investigations continue

Four people arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs to children as young as 11 years old, have been released under investigation.

Three men, aged, 26, 30 and 36 and a 30-year-old woman, all from Wisbech, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a series of raids yesterday.

Police raid the premises in Wisbech. Photo: Terry Harris

The raids took place at three address in and around Newell Lane in Wisbech on Tuesday April 24.

The police conducted the raids following information relating to children buying the £5 pill with the street name grenade, shaped like hand grenades and thought to be MDMA cut with bleach.

The raids came after three teenage girls were taken to the QE Hospital in King’s Lynn last month when they were found unconscious.

The officers – from Fenland and Peterborough- had been briefed beforehand at March Police Station

Fenland Inspector Ian Lombardo and 26 officers executed the Section 23 misuse of drugs warrants across Wisbech as part of Operation Cippus with quantities of the ‘grenades’ discovered.

A police sniffer dog was allowed in to begin helping police with their search of the premises.