Four arrested as police raid three Peterborough homes in connection with drug dealing
Four people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Peterborough
Warrants were carried out at three homes in Stanground by the Neighbourhood Support Team just before 8am, resulting in the arrest of a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.
A second 22-year-old man was arrested in Eye just after 8.30am and a 39-year-old man was arrested in Spalding just after 10am.
All four are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Several mobile phones, weapons, cash and suspected cocaine were seized as part of this morning’s activity.
Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing, use or production can report online at https://bit.ly/37JQKt8.