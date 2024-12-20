Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deputy Chief Constable says former officer Ben Mace’s behaviour “has no place in policing”

A former police officer who handcuffed a woman at her own home has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

Former PC Benjamin Mace, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

A hearing, which concluded on 5 December, at Cambridgeshire Constabulary Headquarters, concluded that Mace would have been dismissed had he still been with the force.

Thorpe Wood Police Station

The hearing heard Mace had met the woman – known as ‘Ms A’ – on a dating site, and turned up to her home in his full uniform.

It was alleged that when Ms A answered the door Mace introduced himself as if he was an on-duty police officer.

The hearing heard it was alleged that after being invited into Ms A’s address, he placed her in his police issue handcuffs.

It was alleged he had not made Ms A aware that he intended to wear police uniform to her address, to bring police handcuffs, or to handcuff her.

The allegations said that whilst Ms A was physically restrained by the handcuffs, Mace told her that after someone has been handcuffed, they would be searched. He then patted her down, touching her body, including her arms, torso and legs. He later removed the handcuffs from Ms A.

It was then alleged he engaged in sexual contact with Ms A, including kissing and touching sexually, whilst he remained in your police uniform.

The hearing heard that it was Ms A’s idea to use the handcuffs – but a report from the hearing said: “The panel found that the use of handcuffs could only be justified for legitimate policing purposes. It found that the use of handcuffs was a use of force that required justification and that in the circumstances that occurred, there was no justification, or policing purpose. Whether or not Ms A consented was irrelevant.”

In an interview, Mace described his actions, in particular how he touched Ms A when searching her, whilst handcuffed, and afterwards when he had removed the handcuffs, saying: “Above the clothes, shoulder, waist, the backside and the leg and that was it but on the outside though.

“We’re chatting and then we get a bit closer, then we kiss and there’s a bit of light touching but only above clothes.”

The report said: “The panel having carefully considered his interview and the context in which the touching occurred are satisfied that whilst PC Mace may not have intended that the touching would lead to a sexual encounter, his motivation was sexual. He hoped that this would be the start of a more intimate relationship/encounter with Ms A, if not when the date occurred, on some other occasion. His actions went beyond a casual friendly contact.”

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “Mace abused the trust and professionalism which the public rightly have in police officers, not to act in such a manner, on or off duty. His behaviour has no place in policing and he has now been held to account for his actions.”

Following the hearing Mace will be placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing.