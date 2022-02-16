Former Peterborough police officer denies sexually assaulting woman

Pc Benjamin Mace, formally of Cambridgeshire Police, wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, of Woodston, Peterborough, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault.

He is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.

Court news

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.