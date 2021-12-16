Former Peterborough head teacher who sexually abused girl with special educational needs jailed

Brian Rudgley, an 83-year-old retired head teacher with years of experience working with children with special educational needs, was working as a supply teacher in Peterborough when an allegation of sexual assault against a pupil was made in 2019.

It was reported Rudgley sexually assaulted the girl during a lunch break – police were immediately notified and arrested him.

On 7 September this year, he received a court summons and later admitted engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl.

Brian Rudgley

Rudgley, of Sebrights Way in Bretton, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Thursday 16 December) where he was sentenced to a year and two months in prison.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

DC Sarah Seston, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “This was an absolutely shocking crime by a man who was in a position of trust and meant to be caring for children who were particularly vulnerable.