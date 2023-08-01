Former Mayor of Wisbech raped woman just days after handing over mayoral chains

A former mayor of Wisbech has been convicted of raping a woman at her home in the town.

Police have praised the bravery of Aigars Balsevcs’ victim after a jury found the former First Citizen guilty of two counts at a trial in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balsevics, 42, who was Mayor of Wisbech in 2020/2021, went to the woman’s home on 24 May 2021, less than a week after he had handed over the Mayoral chains over to his successor at a Town Hall ceremony,.

Aigars Balsevics

While at his victim’s home he raped her, despite her crying and repeatedly telling him no.

When she tried to get away Balsevics stopped her from leaving the room and raped her again.

After the attack, the distressed victim contacted two friends who arrived at the property and Balsevics left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman reported what happened to police and Balsevics was arrested in the early hours of the following day (25 May).

Balsevics, of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, denied two charges of rape and went on trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Yesterday (31 July) he was found guilty on both counts.He will be sentenced at the same court on 11 August.

DC Katie Housham, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout and I hope this conviction will help her as she tries to rebuild her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Balsevics ignored her repeated pleas for him to stop and even refused to let her leave when she tried to get away. I’m pleased he has now faced justice for his actions.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to report it to the police. Your report will be taken very seriously, and we will always treat you with the utmost sensitivity and respect.”