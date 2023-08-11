A former mayor of Wisbech has been jailed for more than six years after being convicted of raping a woman at her home in the town.

Aigars Balsevics, 42, went to the woman’s home on 24 May 2021 – less than a week after he had finished his term as town mayor.

Police have praised the bravery of the victim, and welcomed the jail sentence handed out to Balesvics.

Aigars Balsevics

Balsevics arrived at court with two large holdalls, as he prepared for life behind bars.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how he raped the victim in her home, despite her crying and repeatedly telling him no.

When she tried to get away Balsevics stopped her from leaving the room and raped her again.

After the attack, the distressed victim contacted two friends who arrived at the property and Balsevics left.

The woman reported what happened to police and Balsevics was arrested in the early hours of the following day (25 May).

Balsevics, of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, denied two charges of rape, but he was found guilty on both counts on 31 July following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Today (11 August) at the same court he was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

DC Katie Housham said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the court process. I hope the conviction and subsequent jail sentence will help her as she tries to rebuild her life.

“Balsevics ignored her repeated pleas for him to stop and even refused to let her leave when she tried to get away. I’m pleased he has now faced justice for his actions.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to report it to the police. Your report will be taken very seriously, and we will always treat you with the utmost sensitivity and respect.”

Survivors of sexual violence can have confidence the police and other partner agencies will support them throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.