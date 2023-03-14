Former CEO of firm who employed fraudster who stole thousands from business says team felt 'betrayed'

The former CEO of a firm where a fraudster stole thousands of pounds after lying about her qualifications has spoken about the betrayal the team felt after she was caught.

Gynevra Hall, 50, held the role of financial controller at an insurance company in Peterborough for just under two years, and stole more than £4,000.

Hall, of Holbeach St Marks, Spalding, was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after she pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and four counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how Hall had produced a certificate from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) when she took the job – but after liaising with them, her employers were told there was no record of Hall ever sitting any exams and the certificate was found to be fake.

Crispin Moger, who was CEO of the firm when Hall carried out the frauds said the team had felt ‘betrayed’ by Hall’s actions.

He said: “Suspicions were raised, and we checked with the ACCA about her certificate.

"It turned out it had been signed by someone who did not work there for five years.

"At that point we suspended her.

"A month or two later we found out money had been taken.”

A police investigation was launched, and it was later found the money had been taken. The court heard she had transferred large sums of money into separate accounts on four occasions, totalling more than £4,000 Hall resigned shortly afterwards.Crispin said: “Everyone in the team felt betrayed by what she had done. It was the team that really wanted justice.

"We were very thorough when we appointed her. It was very frustrating.

"The offences happened in 2018 and it has taken a long time to get justice.

"We became a lot more vigorous after the case when appointing people as a result.”

Detective Sergeant Brett Morley, who investigated, said: “Hall deceived her employers and went on to abuse her position of trust.