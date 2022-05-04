Cambridgeshire Police

A former Cambridgeshire police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct after sending racist text messages over an 11 year period while he was employed by the force.

At a private hearing at the force headquarters last week (26 April), the former police constable, who has not been named by Cambridgeshire Police, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Equality and Diversity and Discreditable Conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

The hearing heard that between 2009 and 2020 the officer sent text messages to a colleague that contained text that was racist, discriminatory and inappropriate.

The PC retired from Cambridgeshire Constabulary in February. this year