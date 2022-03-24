The incident happened on Gull Drove, Guyhirn at 11.15pm last night (Wednesday).

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man died after being struck by a white Vauxhall Combo van.

The van and driver remained at the scene of the incident, and this afternoon forensic officers were still on site. The road was closed to traffic, and a tent had been set up by officers to preserve the scene.

Police are still at the scene at Gull Drove. EMN-220324-163106009

A 31-year-old man from Peterborough remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, driving while over the legal alcohol limit, and possession of cannabis.

No details about the man who died have been released as formal identification has not yet been carried out, but police have said it is believed the two men involved knew each other.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this stage.

