Football fans involved in fight outside ONeill's pub in Peterborough handed banning orders

Six football supporters have been sentenced following a fight in Peterborough city centre.

The five MK Dons fans and one Peterborough United fan were involved in the fracas outside O’Neills pub, in Broadway, at about 6pm on December 29 last year, before the two teams played that evening.

The group appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 21 July.

‘Complete disregard for safety’

Ben Farrant, 22, of Grenidge Way, Oakley, near Bedford, and Michael Carrington, 19, of Woodmans Close, Milton Keynes, both received 200-hour community orders, fines and three-year football banning orders, having pleaded guilty to Section 4 public order offences.

Ben Cooper, 28, of Petersham Close, (Newport Pagnell), Buckinghamshire, and Lou Barry, 29, of Flexerne Crescent, Milton Keynes, received fines of £266, having pleaded guilty to Section 5 public order offences. They will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 12 September where it will be decided whether they should receive banning orders.

Luke Williams, 28, of Tickford Street, (Newport Pagnell), Buckinghamshire, received a 200-hour community order and a fine, having pleaded guilty to Section 4 public order offences.

Steven Ford, 58, of Grove Street, Peterborough, also pleaded guilty to Section 5 public order offences and received a conditional discharge for 12 months.

The banning orders prohibits them from coming within two miles of MK Dons matches played at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, and from attending away matches.

Football officer Mark Wood said: “This large fight took place at what was still a fairly busy time of the evening, next to a supermarket and a taxi rank.

“There was a complete disregard for the safety of the general public by all of those involved.