Football fan banned from matches after trouble at Peterborough United v Lincoln City game

A football fan has been banned from games for three years after getting involved in trouble at his team’s match in Peterborough.

Grant Williamson was supporting Lincoln City when they visited Peterborough for their match with Posh on October 12.

Police officers on duty at a Peterborough United match

Last week Williamson (26) of Fontwell Crescent, Lincoln appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he admitted using or threatening violence in Peterborough on the day of the match.

Williamson was given a three year football banning order, which prevents him from going unto an area of Lincoln surrounding ‘The Imps’ home ground of Sincil Bank from six hours before kick off until six hours after kick off. The order also bans him from going to any town or city boundary limits when Lincoln are playing away from home. The order makes an exception for London and Birmingham - but he cannot go withing five miles of the stadium concerned.

He is also banned from going to the town, city or parish boundary where a men’s senior England international match is being played in England, Scotland or Wales from eight hours before or eight hours after kick off.

Along with the banning order, Williamson was also ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85. He will pay the £175 at a rate of £30 per month.

Peterborough United won the match 2-0.