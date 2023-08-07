News you can trust since 1948
Flytipper who dumped rubbish on Peterborough street fined at Magistrates' Court

Results of the latest sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:15 BST

July 24

Oluwatobi Adejumo (24) of Hagley Road, Birmingham

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £163, victim surcharge £65, costs £110. Three points on licence

Rayhan Ahmed (20) of Garton End Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to by a constable

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Six points on licence

Florentin-Andrei Alecu (22) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of wilfully obstructing the free passage along Lincoln Road

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110

Sinade Cummings (33) of Alpine Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Lewis Marcelle (23) of Golden Miller Close, Newmarket

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Six points on licence

Phillip Robinson (40) of Roundhill Road, Hurworth

Guilty plea to speeding (78mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £92, costs £110. Six points on licence

Thomas Rolfe (26) of Manor Close, Wittering

Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £307, victim surcharge £123, costs £110. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on livelihood and family life

Huw Walters (54) of Frenchs Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ivan Kaleja (36) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £60, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on livelihood and family life

Mark Taylor (47) of Elmwood, Waltham Abbey

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. Three points on licence

Dean Cook (50) of Allix Way, Ely

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £246, victim surcharge £98, costs £110. Three points on licence

August 2

Gancho Georgiev (50) of St Peters Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to depositing waste in a car park on West Street, Wisbech

Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £450

Saimon Novikas, of Royal Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a car on Waterloo Road, Peterborough

Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £379

Euro Plus Shop Ltd, Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to take measures to secure that transport of waste was to an authorised person

Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £192

Aurelija Varnagiene (44) of Cavendish Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing waste on Russell Street, Peterborough

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16

