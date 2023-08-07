Flytipper who dumped rubbish on Peterborough street fined at Magistrates' Court
July 24
Oluwatobi Adejumo (24) of Hagley Road, Birmingham
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £163, victim surcharge £65, costs £110. Three points on licence
Rayhan Ahmed (20) of Garton End Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to by a constable
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Six points on licence
Florentin-Andrei Alecu (22) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of wilfully obstructing the free passage along Lincoln Road
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110
Sinade Cummings (33) of Alpine Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Lewis Marcelle (23) of Golden Miller Close, Newmarket
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Six points on licence
Phillip Robinson (40) of Roundhill Road, Hurworth
Guilty plea to speeding (78mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £92, costs £110. Six points on licence
Thomas Rolfe (26) of Manor Close, Wittering
Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £307, victim surcharge £123, costs £110. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on livelihood and family life
Huw Walters (54) of Frenchs Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Ivan Kaleja (36) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £60, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on livelihood and family life
Mark Taylor (47) of Elmwood, Waltham Abbey
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. Three points on licence
Dean Cook (50) of Allix Way, Ely
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £246, victim surcharge £98, costs £110. Three points on licence
August 2
Gancho Georgiev (50) of St Peters Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to depositing waste in a car park on West Street, Wisbech
Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £450
Saimon Novikas, of Royal Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a car on Waterloo Road, Peterborough
Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £379
Euro Plus Shop Ltd, Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to take measures to secure that transport of waste was to an authorised person
Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £192
Aurelija Varnagiene (44) of Cavendish Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing waste on Russell Street, Peterborough
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16