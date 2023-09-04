Fly-tippers fined in latest sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
August 2
Mark Currie (58) of Star Mews, Peterborough
Found guilty of breach of a PSPO x8
Fined £240, victim surcharge £96
Steven Thain (60) of Oakley Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a PSPO x7
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48. CBO imposed for two years
Gancho Georgiev (50) of St Peters Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to depositing waste in West Street, Wisbech
Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £450
Saimon Novikas, of Royal Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Waterloo Road, Peterborough
Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £379
Euro Plus Shop, Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to take all measures to secure the transport of waste
Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £192
Aurelija Varnagiene (44) of Woodbine Mews, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing waste on Russell Street, Peterborough
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16
August 16
Decan Wallis (30) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 23 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £154, costs £145
August 18
Bruno Mastrangelo (60) of Silverwood Road, Kettering
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a height limit road sign
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £85.Nine pointe on licence
Ionut-Nelo Constantin (33) of Westfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of electrical and beauty products (value £189.51 from Lidl)
Guilty plea to theft of electrical and beauty products (value £174.23 from B&M)
Guilty plea to theft of footwear and watches (value £615.85 from TK Maxx)
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £400, costs £125
Rebecca Stuart (40) of Perryfields, Braintree
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving with no test certificate
Fined £114, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – defendant is a tutor and disqualification would impact on students and family
Manuel Abraham (57) of Cobden Hill, Radlett
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £266, victim surcharge £106, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months (suspended pending an appeal)
Ben Fleet (38) of Hungarton Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £78, victim surcharge £22. Four points on licence
Usmaan Amjad (34) of Avon Gardens, Nottingham
Guilty of speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £78, victim surcharge £22. Three points on licence
John Ellis (65) of London Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Six points on licence
Waqas Khan (30) of Winston Way, London
Guilty plea to speeding (120mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £392, victim surcharge £157, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 60 days
August 24
Rasa Atli (44) of St Helens Avenue, Lincoln
Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victims surcharge £40, costs £105. Three points on licence
August 25
Firaq Khurshid (30) of Lorne Terrace, Sunderland
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £62, victim surcharge £25. Three points on licence
Ali Mahmoodi (31) of Saxon Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £454, victim surcharge £182, costs £200. Eight points on licence
August 29
Ibrahim Javed (20) of Midland Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to ignoring no entry signs
Fined £100, victim surcharge £40. Three points on licence