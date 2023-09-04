Fly-tippers fined in latest sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

August 2

Mark Currie (58) of Star Mews, Peterborough

Found guilty of breach of a PSPO x8

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £240, victim surcharge £96

Steven Thain (60) of Oakley Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a PSPO x7

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48. CBO imposed for two years

Gancho Georgiev (50) of St Peters Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to depositing waste in West Street, Wisbech

Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £450

Saimon Novikas, of Royal Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Waterloo Road, Peterborough

Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £379

Euro Plus Shop, Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to take all measures to secure the transport of waste

Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £192

Aurelija Varnagiene (44) of Woodbine Mews, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing waste on Russell Street, Peterborough

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16

August 16

Decan Wallis (30) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 23 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £154, costs £145

August 18

Bruno Mastrangelo (60) of Silverwood Road, Kettering

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a height limit road sign

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £85.Nine pointe on licence

Ionut-Nelo Constantin (33) of Westfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of electrical and beauty products (value £189.51 from Lidl)

Guilty plea to theft of electrical and beauty products (value £174.23 from B&M)

Guilty plea to theft of footwear and watches (value £615.85 from TK Maxx)

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £400, costs £125

Rebecca Stuart (40) of Perryfields, Braintree

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving with no test certificate

Fined £114, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – defendant is a tutor and disqualification would impact on students and family

Manuel Abraham (57) of Cobden Hill, Radlett

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £106, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months (suspended pending an appeal)

Ben Fleet (38) of Hungarton Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £78, victim surcharge £22. Four points on licence

Usmaan Amjad (34) of Avon Gardens, Nottingham

Guilty of speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £78, victim surcharge £22. Three points on licence

John Ellis (65) of London Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Six points on licence

Waqas Khan (30) of Winston Way, London

Guilty plea to speeding (120mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £392, victim surcharge £157, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 60 days

August 24

Rasa Atli (44) of St Helens Avenue, Lincoln

Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victims surcharge £40, costs £105. Three points on licence

August 25

Firaq Khurshid (30) of Lorne Terrace, Sunderland

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £62, victim surcharge £25. Three points on licence

Ali Mahmoodi (31) of Saxon Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £454, victim surcharge £182, costs £200. Eight points on licence

August 29

Ibrahim Javed (20) of Midland Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to ignoring no entry signs