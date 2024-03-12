Flat in Lincoln Road, Peterborough closed by police after increase in anti-social behaviour
A Peterborough flat has been closed by police for three months following reports of persistent anti-social behaviour – six months after police had put a similar order in place on the same property.
The order was issued to flat 2 of 57 Lincoln Road, Peterborough City Centre, following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (8 March) by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).
The flat was previously made subject of a partial closure order in October following persistent anti-social behaviour and concerns around cuckooing.
Last year’s three month order ended at the beginning of 2024 – but while the initial order had seen a reduction in problems, police said the issues have returned since the order finished.
The new order states the premises is subject to a partial closure order as a person has engaged in anti-social behaviour on the premises and the use of the premises is associated with significant and persistent disorder or persistent serious nuisance to members of the public.
The property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenants, specific named individuals, members of the emergency services, health support services, and any employee of the landlord – Accent Nene Housing Association - until 7 June 2024.
Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.
While officers were carrying out compliance checks at the flat on Monday, a woman was arrested.
Cassie Harvey, 31, has since been charged with breaching the closure order and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 13)
PC Tom Cates, from Peterborough’s City Centre NPT, said: “Since the previous closure order was lifted at the beginning of this year, issues around drug dealing and the associated anti-social behaviour has increased again.
“With support from partner agencies, we have been able to secure another partial closure which we hope will reduce the impact on other residents and the tenants as it prevents the individuals causing the issues from visiting the address.”