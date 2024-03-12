Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough flat has been closed by police for three months following reports of persistent anti-social behaviour – six months after police had put a similar order in place on the same property.

The order was issued to flat 2 of 57 Lincoln Road, Peterborough City Centre, following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (8 March) by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flat was previously made subject of a partial closure order in October following persistent anti-social behaviour and concerns around cuckooing.

The closure order is issued at the flat

Last year’s three month order ended at the beginning of 2024 – but while the initial order had seen a reduction in problems, police said the issues have returned since the order finished.

The new order states the premises is subject to a partial closure order as a person has engaged in anti-social behaviour on the premises and the use of the premises is associated with significant and persistent disorder or persistent serious nuisance to members of the public.

The property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenants, specific named individuals, members of the emergency services, health support services, and any employee of the landlord – Accent Nene Housing Association - until 7 June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

While officers were carrying out compliance checks at the flat on Monday, a woman was arrested.

Cassie Harvey, 31, has since been charged with breaching the closure order and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 13)

PC Tom Cates, from Peterborough’s City Centre NPT, said: “Since the previous closure order was lifted at the beginning of this year, issues around drug dealing and the associated anti-social behaviour has increased again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad