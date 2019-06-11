‘Flashy’ BMW driven by disqualified driver abandoned by A1 in Peterborough

A BMW was abandoned just off the A1 in Peterborough by a disqualified driver who was allegedly looking to avoid road police.

The Peterborough police Facebook account posted a photo of the “flashy” vehicle which was seized on Sunday as it was uninsured.

The BMW which was seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

In the message alongside the post police said the driver “kindly left it unlocked” for traffic officers after leaving the car behind.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked police for the exact location where the car was abandoned but the force was unable to provide it.